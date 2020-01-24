Local News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has determined an officer-involved shooting incident involving a Rexburg policeman does not warrant the filing of criminal charges. Officer Bransen Devey fired several shots at Ashtyne Whiting after Whiting drove his car towards the officer near the intersection of 2nd North and 2nd West at around 12:58 a.m. October 22, 2019.

In a letter to Police Chief Shane Turman released this week, former Prosecutor Sid Brown said he had reviewed body camera images from Officer Devey, as well as a five-page letter from Dr. William J. Lewinski of the Force Science Institute.

According to its website, Force Science Institute conducts research in behavioral science and human dynamics with the intent of enhancing public safety and improving peace officer performance.

The incident was investigated by the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Brown concluded Devey had a well-founded and reasonable fear that his life and possibly the life of Whiting’s acquaintance, Chelsi Nuttall were in danger.

Brown determined Devey was “justified and acted reasonably in opening fire on the rapidly approaching vehicle.” He said Devey was clearly trying to bring the vehicle to a stop and end the threat.

Devey was cleared to return to work.

Brown retired from the Prosecutor’s job at the first of January.