REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile runaway.

Kaidyn Barkes was last seen on the evening of February 27 at her home in Rexburg.

Barkes is 17-years-old and described as being 5’7” tall and weighing approximately 134 pounds.

Police said she has blue eyes and blond hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word “Cali” on it, blue shorts and red and black pants.

If you have any information, call the Rexburg Police Department at 208-372-5001 or dial 911.

