Amber Nelson, 35, was last seen January 15.

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Rexburg Police are working to locate a missing Rexburg woman. Amber Nelson, 35, has not been seen or heard from since January 15, 2021.

At this time, police want to determine here safety and well-being.

If you have seen Nelson or know where she is, please contact Rexburg Police at 208-359-3000.

The post Rexburg Police seek missing woman appeared first on Local News 8.