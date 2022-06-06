REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg Rapids is officially opening its gates for the 2022 season on Monday.

Online registration for season passes and punch passes is now closed; however, you are still able to purchase those items in person at the ticket counter.

Those who have pre-purchased passes are able to pick them up at the ticket counter starting Monday at 12:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The hours for their first week of open swim will look like:

Monday, June 6: 12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 7: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, June 10: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 11: 12:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Due to an exclusive reservation, the water park will not be open for open swim after 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10 as regularly scheduled.

Rexburg Rapids staff wants to remind parents that kids under the age of six must remain within arms reach and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

