REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- Two new ice rinks have appeared in the Rexburg area. One is put together by the city at their winter park at the Teton lakes golf course. The other is put together by Rexburg life a business that is seeking to bring the city together. The two different ice rinks have a similar goal in mind. To bring the community together and minimize the effects that the pandemic has had on all of us.

Jon Faldmo the director of this years ice rink for Rexburg says the focus is to really boost people’s morale. “So this year, especially after the pandemic, we’ve been focusing on mental health. And so it’s been really important to give people the opportunity to get out and do some recreation. So we’ve had the winter park and now we have the ice rink to give people an opportunity to get out and exercise.”

Jon also says people in the area have given the rink at the Teton Winter park a warm welcome. “A lot of the community comes out and enjoys it. We’ve been really popular with the cross-country skiing and the ice rink has been a great addition.”

The city’s rink at is open to the public Monday through Friday 6pm-9pm and Saturday from 9am-9pm.

Ayden Rennaker part of the ownership behind a new business in Rexburg called Rexburg life says their mission is to bring people together. “that mission is really about bringing together the community and students and make sure that there’s activities and events that all age groups and all members of the community can participate in.”

Ayden believes that by helping to bring people together will help to unify the community together. “there’s definitely been a lot of people that are looking for that, social engagement.” His goal is to do just that through the ice rink. They have brought a Zamboni in from Canada to help them take care of their rink.

The rink is located on 1st east near Main Street. The rink is open Monday through Saturday 12pm-10pm. You can find a link to the ice rink here.

The post Rexburg seeking to raise community engagement appeared first on Local News 8.