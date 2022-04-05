REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A new event in support of Ukraine is planned for Sunday, April 10, 2022

The Rexburg Situation Room was put together by Yohan Delton, who says the event is to, “give Ukrainians a voice more of a voice and also bring a Ukrainian who is already in Ukraine.”

He says he was very much appreciative of the turn out from the last event and hopes a for something similar.

“I appreciated the last event, especially the show from the community was more for me a mental and spiritual gathering to feel the strength of what is happening here and I felt it,” Delton said.

Delton says the event will be able to provide a live connection with some one who lives currently in Ukraine.

“His name is Andrei. He’ll come to us in the Tabernacle on the big screen. We’ll get to him to ask him questions. We’ll take questions from from the audience, and he’ll get to tell us what’s happening part of what is happening is the East is getting bombarded a lot. And there’s a lot of movement of Ukrainians going from the eastern part of Ukraine to the western part of Ukraine. And the western part is still being bombed, but currently it is safer. So Andre’s actually housing some of those refugees in some of his buildings. And so we’ll get to hear from him and see what’s happening there as well,” he said.

The event will allow for members of the community to have a chance to donate non perishable food items that will later be used to help Ukrainians in the area. They also will have a chance to donate any funds they wish to a non-profit based in Ukraine helping Ukrainian orphans and refugees.

“The donations of the less perishable foods will be gathered that night, put in trucks put in a location to be redistributed to Ukrainians who live in Madison County and surrounding areas. And that’s because of the persons we know actually in this area already who have needs,” he said. T”he nonprofit is actually called Our Friends, which of Ukraine? It was started in 2006, and it’s a nonprofit created by Andre. He actually grew up an orphan himself. Got a great education with a master’s degree and decided to make his career helping orphans.”

Delton says currently Andrei is helping to house refugees currently as the situation in Ukraine worsens.

“He’s double these efforts in helping refugees as well because many of them have come to his city and he’s helping the locality also prepare for the worst if it ever comes to their city, as it has in other cities,” he said.

Delton encourages you to donate to a GoFundMe he has started in support of the refugees in the conflict. You can view that here.

All are welcome to attend the event that will go from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rexburg Tabernacle.

