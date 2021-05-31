REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting June 2 at 12:00 a.m., College Avenue will be blocked off to all overnight parking.

The City of Rexburg Street Department and local business owners will be working together to clean the street, gutters and sidewalks.

Vehicles parked on the street after this time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The street will be opened to its regualr parking restrictions once the project has been completed.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Rexburg City Hall at 208-359-3020.

