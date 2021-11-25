REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The annual Rexburg Thanksgiving program at the Rexburg Tabernacle returned Thursday, for their 40th annual event.

Hundreds of community members gathered to take part in the annual event, which features music and spoken words.

Conductor Steve Dresen said it felt great to be able to return and perform.

“Just the opportunity, in general, to start to meet again, to make music together again, to have an audience is a great reason to celebrate Thanksgiving,” Dresen said. “They are things that I think we took for granted prior to COVID and now are deeply grateful for the sense of community and sharing that happens in an event like this.”

The choir spends six weeks practicing the six songs, and Dresen said he and program coordinator Gwyn Harri meet at the end of July to start planning the program.

