REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will be turning off the traffic signals for the month of April at the intersection of 2nd and the C-A-L Ranch parking lot in Rexburg.

Conducted in coordination with the City of Rexburg, the test is being performed to determine if the lights can be removed entirely.

On Sunday, April 3, ITD will turn the signals off and bag the heads of the traffic lights. Stop signs will be placed on Mountain River.

“We would like the traveling public on 2nd east to act as if there is no signal there,” ITD District 6 Traffic and Materials Engineer Wade Allen said.

Traffic studies show the light is no longer needed, Allen said.

At the end of the month ITD and Rexburg will review the test and determine if the lights should be removed entirely from the intersection.

