REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- The Rexburg Winter Fest made its return Saturday, taking place at the Teton Winter park, in the Teton Lakes Golf Course.

People from the surrounding area came to experience what Rexburg has to offer in the great outdoors during the winter. The fest included cross country skiing, a sled hill and to kick off the afternoon, a polar plunge.

Jon Faldmo from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, says bringing the festival back was part of the city’s focus on helping people improve their mental health by enjoying the outdoors.

“We were just looking to get people outdoors, and this is just an exciting way to get people out to our winter park,” Faldmo said. “They can come experience, you know, cross-country skiing and ice skating. And then obviously they can hop in the pool if they want to do the polar plunge.”

Faldmo said the community reaction was good.

“It’s been great to see the turnout. You know, obviously, you can see the parking lot filled up, and we’ve got a lot of people come out to kind of experience winter,” Faldmo said.

Also taking part in the festivities were Whitnay and Jared, taking part in sledding and the polar plunge.

“Normally I’m like a lot of homework and this is a great break to do on Saturday,” Jared said.

“This is a fantastic place to come,” Whitnay said. “Hang out with your friends, meet people, get some sick jumps on the sled. It’s pretty awesome.”

While they both planned on taking part in the polar plunge Jared says he was a bit hesitant at first.

“I was debating because either win a beanie or hypothermia, and I’m like, I don’t know, see,” Jared said.

Whitnay says she was excited to experience the cold water waiting for them in the polar plunge.

Faldmo says the city is hoping that the winter fest will continue to be held each year.

