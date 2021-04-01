REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Potholes are springing up everywhere as the snow melts and it’s the cars paying the price.

The city of Rexburg is driven to fix the problem as soon as its workers can.

“So we received a numerous calls which is great to help us know where we have potholes so we can put out our city cruise to fix those,” said Keith Davidson, Rexburg Public Works Director.

Main street in Rexburg has seen many potholes over this month.

“We get puddles, and as vehicles drive over those puddles, that pressure forces out the asphalt and the potholes will start to expand. We can go from a very small hole to a big giant pothole,” said Davidson.

Main street is the jurisdiction of the Idaho Transportation Department. They tell us they filled the holes on main street last week, but with this past weekend’s windy weather, the cracks came back.

ITD says they plan is to re-repair those potholes by next week.

According to Mayor Jerry Merrill, the city has been working on trying to get all the other potholes fixed.

“It’s just a game trying to keep up with it, like kind of a whack-a-mole type of a game to try to keep up with all the potholes until we get the weather that warms up enough that we can get out and put the hot mix asphalt, you know, the permanent patches in there that will hold a lot longer and a lot better,” said Merrill.

With the weather warming up the city is forced to only make temporary fixes on these potholes. A more permanent fix will have to wait until it gets warmer.

