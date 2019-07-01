Rhode Island diocese names dozens of priests, deacons who have been ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence in Rhode Island has released a list containing the names of dozens of clergy members who it says have been “credibly accused of the sexual abuse of minors.”

The list — which is dated June 28 and includes 50 names overall — highlights each individual’s connections to the Diocese and their parish and ministry assignments. Nineteen of the priests and deacons on the list are still alive, but all of them have been “removed from ministry,” the Diocese says.

“To the victims/survivors and their families, and to the many faithful Catholics who have been rightly scandalized by these disgraceful events, I offer the profound apology of the Church and the Diocese of Providence,” Thomas Tobin, the Bishop of Providence, wrote in a letter coinciding with the release of the list. “We pray fervently that God will give you the grace of healing and peace.”

CATHOLIC BISHOPS VOTE TO CREATE NEW SEX-ABUSE REPORTING HOTLINE

The list includes two deceased former clergy members who were on assignment in the ministry as recently as 2013 and one living former clergy member who last was on assignment in 2012. The investigation that resulted in the creation of the list reviewed Diocese files dating back to 1950.

Tobin also said in his letter that by releasing names of credibly accused individuals the Church could underscore “that the overwhelming majority of clerics ⁠— priests and deacons ⁠— have served God and the Church faithfully over the years, with enormous fidelity, generosity, compassion and care.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “The publication of this list is also an opportunity for the Diocese of Providence to renew our commitment to provide safe environments for children and youth; to respond aggressively whenever sexual abuse is reported; to work in close collaboration with civil authorities; and to provide material, psychological and spiritual care for the victims/survivors who come to our attention.”

The release of the list comes two months after the Archdiocese of New York named 120 of their own clergy who have been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing a minor, possessing child porn or were at the center of compensation claim cases.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.