Rhode Island man threatened to kill Democrats, eat pro-abortion professor ‘piece by piece,’ feds say

A Rhode Island man threatened to eat a pro-abortion professor “piece by piece” — including his eyeballs — and vowed to kill “every Democrat in the world,” the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Matthew Haviland, 30, was charged with cyberstalking and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce for terrorizing a college professor in Massachusetts, who was not identified but reportedly worked at Harvard, Boston25 reported. Haviland sent the professor about 28 emails on March 10 threatening to “rip every limb” from his body, investigators said.

“I will rip every limb from your body and eat it, piece by piece [and] I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream,” an email read.

Other emails slammed the professor for his supposed support for abortion.

“You will be held accountable for every [expletive] baby you murdered through your horrible deception of they are not humans…You will have your face ripped off and eaten by me, personally. I will enjoy raping your body after you’re dead. And that will only be the start,” officials said another threatening message stated.

‘AVOWED RACIST’ OFFERS NO LAST WORDS BEFORE EXECUTION FOR DRAGGING DEATH OF BLACK MAN IN TEXAS

“You are Evil. Pure evil — all Democrats must be eradicated, like the Confederates before them and among their ranks,” Haviland allegedly wrote, USA Today reported. “They must be slaughtered.”

The 30-year-old sent about 12 more emails five days later to the admissions office of the professor’s university.

“[Expletive], my existence is not a blight on society. Yours is, for pushing the idea that if you are able-bodied or white or okay WITH THE [EXPLETIVE] GENDER YOU WERE BORN WITH, you are a bad person,” one of the messages stated, according to authorities. “You people are Evil, putrid, and somebody shoudl [sic] BOMB your school for spreading the idea that it’s okay to HATE people because of their race.”

SUSPECT, 17, ARRESTED IN SHOOTING DEATH OF US POSTAL SERVICE LETTER CARRIER, AN ARMY VET

Federal authorities said Haviland wrote in another email, “You should be Murdered in cold blood.”

Haviland also sent 114 voice messages at a women’s medical center earlier this month.

Haviland later admitted he made the threatening calls but was not planning to harm anyone, USA Today reported. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.