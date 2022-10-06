POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Benton Connection Trail is now open to the public, and the City of Pocatello will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 5:15 p.m.

The 300-foot long, 10-foot wide non-motorized pathway runs along the north side of Benton Street Bridge and connects South 1st Avenue to South 2nd Avenue. Benton Connection Trail is one continuous sidewalk from end to end. The trail features street art designed and painted by local artists and volunteers. Feature lighting has been installed along the trail and waste receptacles will be added to the trail later this year.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. on South 2nd Avenue. The Idaho State University Jazz band will begin playing music at 5:30 p.m. and food trucks will be on site. Zombwiches and Camille’s Crepes will be parked near the corner of East Benton Street and South 2nd Avenue.

The project was funded in part by Ifft Foundation Fund grants through the Idaho Community Foundation and Idaho Parks and Recreation Grants. Volunteers from Grace Lutheran School, Idaho State University, and the local art community coordinated to paint the pathway. Local artist Lana Gribas created the design for the trail and Laura Ahola-Young helped organize the volunteers for the street art project.

