POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello Region Transit (PRT) announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new 2022 transit coach (bus).

The new bus is ADA accessible and can hold around 45 passengers, 17 standing passengers and 28 seated.

The PRT bus was 100% federally funded by CARES ACT and cost just over $410,000. The last time the City purchased a bus of this style was in 2007. Over the years PRT has utilized buses donated by the Utah Transit Authority, which helped prolong the purchase of a new bus. PRT plans to continue adding new buses to its fleet over the next few years including another transit coach in 2024.

Join them on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at PRT, 5815 S 5th Avenue, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This event is free and open to the public, light refreshments will be provided.

The post Ribbon cutting set for Pocatello Regional Transit’s new transit coach appeared first on Local News 8.