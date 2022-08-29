FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel announce Richard Marx will be performing Live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Marx has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, starting with his self-titled debut which went to No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album spawned four Top 5 singles, including “Hold on to the Nights” and “Don’t Mean Nothing,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. His follow-up, 1989’s Repeat Offender, was even more successful, hitting No. 1 and going quadruple platinum with two No. 1 singles, “Satisfied” and “Right Here Waiting.” He has since made history as the only male artist whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, September 1 at 10 a.m.

All other Richard Marx concert tickets will go on sale Friday, September 2nd at 10 a.m. All event tickets and information can be found at shobangaming.com.

The post Richard Marx coming to Fort Hall in November appeared first on Local News 8.