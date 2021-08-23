SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ridge Road 020 closure #04-13-21-12 is now terminated.

The portion of National Forest System Road (NFSR) 020 Ridge Road from where it intersects NFSR 045 Iron Creek Road to where it intersects NFSR 023 Stormy Peak Road is now open.

The closure was in place to protect public and firefighter health and safety during heavy equipment operations in support of the Mud Lick Fire.

During this timeframe, crews completed work on a 24-mile-long 150 ft. wide fuel break along the Ridge Road.

“I know how important forest access is to our community and I am relieved to have the contingency line work and log decking completed so the road can be safely re-opened to the public,” said Kyra Povirk, Salmon-Cobalt District Ranger.

Timber from this clearing was decked for commercial and non-commercial use, including firewood. South of Williams Summit, two decks (#5 and #6) are signed as available for firewood gathering. Gathering firewood from other decks is prohibited. The slash on the opposite side of the road from decks 5 and 6 will be disposed of this fall.

The Salmon‐Challis National Forest continues to offer free personal‐use firewood gathering until December 31, 2021. A free, hard copy permit is required. Firewood cutters can call the Public Lands Center in Salmon or their local district office, to arrange for a free, hard copy permit, which will be issued by mail or other special arrangement. Free permits are also available at participating vendors in Salmon at Cycles, Sleds and Saws, Murdoch’s and Service Grocery; in Tendoy at the Tendoy Store; and in Leadore at the Stage Stop. Load tags will not be issued or needed with this permit, which is valid through December 31, 2021. Regular fee personal-use firewood permits ($5/cord, $20 minimum purchase) and maximum cut firewood permits ($10/cord, $20 minimum purchase, maximum 30 cords per individual per year) are also available for purchase from the Public Lands Center in Salmon or your local district office.

For more information and guidelines, please check the firewood cutting brochure available at https://bit.ly/2y5MvcJ or contact the Forest at 208-756-5100.

The post Ridge Road #020 closure lifted appeared first on Local News 8.