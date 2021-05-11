RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- #RigbyStrong was on full display Tuesday morning as community members and other schools welcomed back students and staff at Rigby Middle School.

Tuesday was the first day kids were allowed in the building, after a shooting Thursday left two of their classmates and a staff member injured.

People arrived bright and early to put up signs or pick up the ones damaged by Monday’s rain.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

People like Amanda and her daughter came early to redo their chalk art they had done Friday and Saturday.

“We did the chalk on Friday and Saturday, and I knew the rain was going to ruin everything, and I’m so sad cause there were so many other schools that came out and did beautiful artwork all over the sidewalk. So we just felt really bad, though we’d get up early this morning and try to salvage some of it,” Amanda said.

Also showing up to draw and leave messages of support was the Bonneville High School student council.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Bonneville wasn’t the only school to show support.

Schools and school districts across east Idaho have shown support for the Trojans.

On Friday, Blackfoot High School’s softball team wore maroon socks in a show of support for Rigby, and on Monday, students from Sandcreek and Rocky Mountain Middle Schools in Ammon decorated posters and hearts to hang up both in the school and outside.

Both parents and students say the support helps and means a lot.

“It means a lot, I think it’s going to be difficult for them to come back to school today, so I think it will mean a lot to know that they’ve got others out there rooting for them, that love them and show them the support,” Amanda said.

Seventh-grade student at RMMS Alyse Bird said, “It’s really great actually, it’s helping all of us get back to the normal stuff, which is good.”

Parent and Rigby resident Melissa Dean echoed those thoughts.

“It’s amazing, cause you know, when we play sports or do anything like that, we’re rivals. But when we have something like this we come together, and it’s awesome. It’s amazing to me. Great kids in this area,” Dean said.

The post Rigby and surrounding community show up to support students, staff at Rigby Middle School following shooting appeared first on Local News 8.