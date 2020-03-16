Local News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney and former federal prosecutor Mark Taylor has filed to run for Jefferson County Prosecutor.

Taylor lives in Rigby and is currently a lawyer with the firm of Rigby, Andrus, and Rigby in Rexburg.

Since much of the elected Prosecuting Attorney’s responsibility is civil law, Taylor said he would take on that legal responsibility and free up more time for criminal prosecutors.

“Unfortunately, the current Prosecuting Attorney’s office only has just one part-time civil attorney, who advises the Commissioners. One of our county’s best criminal prosecutors is filling the civil-law void by spending less time prosecuting crime and more time dealing with county departments on civil matters, but that is not his expertise. It is not an efficient use of the county’s legal resources,” Taylor said.

As the full-time civil attorney, Taylor said he would eliminate the need for the part-time civil position, returning its $67,000+ salary back into the budget and allow the remaining two attorneys to focus on their criminal expertise.

Taylor attended BYU, studied law at the Antonin Scalia Law School, and worked for 11 years in federal antitrust investigations before joining the Rexburg law firm.