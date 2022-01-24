RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday at the Business Professional of America competition, Jefferson Joint School District 251 had 20 students qualify for the state competition.
Many students qualified in two events.
The following students placed first:
- Aymree Anderson – Video Production Team
- Kaylee Barlow (2 events) – Interview Skills & Presentation Management Team
- Lucy Barney – Fundamental Word Processing
- Caitlyn Anderson (2 events) – Payroll Accounting & Presentation Management Team
- Braeley Clayton – Podcast Production Team
- Krystal Erickson (2 events) – Health Leadership/Special Topics & Ethics and Professionalism
- Austin Gardner (2 events) Extemporaneous Speech & Small Business Management Team
- Connor Gneiting – Presentation Management Team
- Aria Halladay – Health Administration Procedures
- Max Mecham (2 events) Administrative Support Research Project & Presentation Management Team
- Tanner Parker (2 events) – Prepared Speech & Small Business Management Team
- Sydney Schaat – Economic Research Individual
- Anne Taylor- Video Production Team
- Dallin Taylor – Small Business Management Team
- Madison Taylor (2 events) Podcast Production Team & Presentation Management Individual
The following students placed second:
- Braeley Clayton – Human Resource Management
- Connor Gneiting – Economic Research Individual
- Aria Halladay – Intermediate Word Processing
- Kayci Kinghorn – Prepared Speech
- Sydney Schaat – Health Leadership/Special Topics
- Ashylyn Stucki – Interview Skills
- Paige Willis- Personal Financial Management
The following students placed third:
- Savana Franz – Banking and Finance
- Aurielle Oyen – Device Configuration & Troubleshooting
These students will complete in the state BPA tournament March 16-19, 2022.
