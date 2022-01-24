RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Thursday at the Business Professional of America competition, Jefferson Joint School District 251 had 20 students qualify for the state competition.

Many students qualified in two events.

The following students placed first:

Aymree Anderson – Video Production Team

Kaylee Barlow (2 events) – Interview Skills & Presentation Management Team

Lucy Barney – Fundamental Word Processing

Caitlyn Anderson (2 events) – Payroll Accounting & Presentation Management Team

Braeley Clayton – Podcast Production Team

Krystal Erickson (2 events) – Health Leadership/Special Topics & Ethics and Professionalism

Austin Gardner (2 events) Extemporaneous Speech & Small Business Management Team

Connor Gneiting – Presentation Management Team

Aria Halladay – Health Administration Procedures

Max Mecham (2 events) Administrative Support Research Project & Presentation Management Team

Tanner Parker (2 events) – Prepared Speech & Small Business Management Team

Sydney Schaat – Economic Research Individual

Anne Taylor- Video Production Team

Dallin Taylor – Small Business Management Team

Madison Taylor (2 events) Podcast Production Team & Presentation Management Individual

The following students placed second:

Braeley Clayton – Human Resource Management

Connor Gneiting – Economic Research Individual

Aria Halladay – Intermediate Word Processing

Kayci Kinghorn – Prepared Speech

Sydney Schaat – Health Leadership/Special Topics

Ashylyn Stucki – Interview Skills

Paige Willis- Personal Financial Management

The following students placed third:

Savana Franz – Banking and Finance

Aurielle Oyen – Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

These students will complete in the state BPA tournament March 16-19, 2022.

The post Rigby BPA qualifies 20 students for state tournament appeared first on Local News 8.