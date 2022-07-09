RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – People lined up for classic grilled hot dogs and fried food outside Brolum’s in Rigby on Saturday.

The barbeque raised money for buzzer lock doors and cameras in local schools. All proceeds went to that effort.

The fundraiser comes after the Rigby middle school shooting in May of 2021.

Store director Nestie Lopez says they wanted to help because many of the store workers have children in the school district.

“Well, a lot of our kids go to this school system and I think that they need more security in their school system. So you can’t just go in and walk in the door like the doors are locked and you can get buzzed in,” said Lopez. “They need more camera systems, better camera systems. So we’re here to help.”

One local parent said if they’re going to do something for her community she’s going to help out.

Increasing security has been a district focus for several years.

Monica Pauley of the Jefferson County school district shares where the school district is at with those improvements.

“We’ve been working on security really for years. And since an event we had at our school district, we’ve even stepped up the level of our security to make it safe for all of our students and the district,” said Pauley. “So that is one item we’re working on is our buzzing systems are scanning in for patrons this year. Card system. I think in the world we live in now, we need to have a safe place for all of our students.”

Brolum’s will have another fund raiser for school security, Saturday, July 16.

