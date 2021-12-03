RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Christmas Lights Parade will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

This route map provided by Rigby Police can be viewed below. Line up starts at Squealers and ends at Rigby City Park.

Rigby Police said during parades, normal parking restrictions are not enforced.

Police also invite you to stop by the police department for free cocoa or coffee with a cop. The Chief will be available for visiting, poorly told jokes, musical numbers and taking any grievances, insults or complaints.

