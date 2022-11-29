RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- The Rigby City Library is decorated for the season and for a good cause. The library’s festival of trees is in its eighth year and helps support the library’s different Children Reading Programs.

Library director Marilynn Kamoe says people really look forward to this festival and fundraiser. “We try and do it around the time. Now this Friday they have the light parade downtown and we’re open and we have these trees on display. So we’ll get thousands of people in here. So it’s fun. Something to do on a cold, snowy night.”

Last year the festival raised six thousand dollars to help supplement the Children’s readings programs. This year the library is hoping to raise a similar amount if not more.

Kamoe says the festival got its start eight years ago as they realized they wanted to raise more funds for the children’s reading programs. And with money raised last year, she says the festival has grown every year. “I think we have 18, right now. Not counting the ten little minis. The first year we just did it in one room upstairs, a small room and we only had eight trees.”

You can visit the Rigby City Library every day until December 3 to see the trees.

They are on display Tuesday through Thursday 10-8, Friday 10-9 and Saturday 10-3. The trees are part of a silent auction and people can also just buy the tree they like if they want to secure it for their home. There will also be a raffle people can participate in as well.

