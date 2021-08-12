INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KIFI) – Rigby FFA and Rigby Middle FFA have members who qualified as finalists in the National FFA Organization Agriscience Fair, Proficiency and National Chapter Awards.

Tymber Billman and Emily Cook, members of the Rigby Middle FFA Chapter, were named national finalists in the Agriscience Fair. The National FFA Agriscience Fair selects 10 students in each division who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises. Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food, and natural resources.

Tymber is the daughter of Steve and Alicia Billman of Rigby. Tymber is a national finalist in the Animal Science Division 1; her research experiment involves comparing conventional embryo transfer (ET) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to

determine which method produces the most embryos in cattle.

Emily is the daughter of Brian and Rayanne Cook of Rigby. Emily is a national finalist in the Plant Science Division 1; her research experiment explores the different options of household substances available to prolong the life of cut flowers.

Rigby FFA has three members who are National FFA Proficiency Award finalists.

The National FFA identifies four members as finalists in each proficiency area. The award honors FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Porter Hanson, the son of Clinton and Shelby Hanson, is a finalist in Forage Production. He has developed a business plan to work a crop share with his parents to water, spray, harvest, and sell alfalfa hay from 50 acres.

Tad Nelson, son of Keith and Karie Nelson of Menan, is a finalist in Landscape Management. He is a co-owner and manager of TB Nelson Mow and Trim, a fullservice lawn and landscape company.

Brigham Nelson, son of Greg and Becky Nelson of Menan, is a finalist in Turfgrass Management. Brigham runs a full-service lawn maintenance company, TB Nelson Mow and Trim, with his friend and co-owner.

For the 5th year in a row, Rigby FFA has earned recognition as a 3-star chapter.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Rigby FFA improves operations by growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters that receive a gold rating by their state FFA associations are eligible to compete for National FFA 3-star, 2-star or 1-star ratings.

Members will continue preparations for the National FFA Convention that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana the last week of October 2021.

You can view the full list of results HERE.

