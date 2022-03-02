RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, February 25, Rigby High School automotive students competed at the Webster State Automotive Competition.

They competed against 14 schools from Utah, Oregon and Idaho.

The team consisted of students Caden Waddoups, Dylan Arneson and Drew Denning who took 1st place in the competition.

This is the first time a team from Rigby High school has won the competition in the 34 year history of the competition.

