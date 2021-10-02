RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)- The town of Rigby honored the two staff members being hailed as heroes after the shooting at Rigby Middle School in May.

Jim Wilson and Krista Gneiting were named this year’s hometown heroes.

That title usually goes to just one person, but the event organizer says it was a unanimous vote for both of them.

The pair were in the homecoming parade, but only Wilson was able to attend the parade and game.

Wilson said he doesn’t feel like he deserves the title, however.

“I guess it’s an honor. I don’t really feel like I deserve it though”, Wilson said.

Wilson also thanked the community for their support.

