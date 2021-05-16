RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, Rigby High School hosted the 21st annual “Just For Fun” Kite Festival.

The event was started by Dean Turnblom and his family over two decades ago and have continued the tradition year after year. The local community was excited to come out to fly some kites after not being able to last year due to the pandemic.

The festival had an even more special meaning this year, with the Rigby community still recovering from the shock of last week’s school shooting.

“Flying kites is relaxing,” said Rob Turnblom. “It’s fun to see the colors, and everybody has a smile on their face when their kite is high in the sky.”

The festival also gave kids the chance to make their very own kites for free.

“We just saw it online and my daughter loves to make things,” said Marcie Heiner. “She had made kites out of cardboard and yarn, so we thought we should get a proper kite for her. They’re having a blast.”

