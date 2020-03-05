Crime Tracker

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators arrested a Rigby man on Wednesday for sexual exploitation of a child.

37-year-old Colton C. Williams was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Officials say Williams reportedly possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.