Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Farm Bureau has named Zak Miller as the Federation’s new CEO and executive Vice President.

Miller will succeed Rick Keller on June 1. Keller has served in the post for 21 years and will retire June 30.

“Rick has done a great job leading Idaho Farm Bureau Federation and we look forward to a seamless transition process in the coming months to advance this great organization,” said IFBF President Bryan Searle, a farmer from Shelley.

Searle said the Farm Bureau Board had confidence in Miller’s ability to lead the 80,000-member organization into the future. 14,000 members are directly involved in the state’s agricultural sector.

Miller has served as director of commodities and manager of the Farm Bureau Marketing Association for the past 3 years.

“I am humbled and excited to be entrusted with the responsibility to help lead such a great organization with such dynamic members and leaders,” Miller said.

Miller is a southeast Idaho native, a partner in his family’s farm in St. Anthony and earned a bachelor’s degree in ag business and animal science from BYU-Idaho. He and his wife, Marcy, live in Rigby with their 4 daughters.