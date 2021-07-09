RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Krista Gneiting, the teacher who disarmed and comforted the school shooter at Rigby Middle School, is being honored.

She was presented with the Idaho flag that was flown over the capitol and a certificate was signed by Governor Brad Little, Senator Van Burtenshaw and Representative Rod Furniss for her heroic actions.

“She saved countless lives including the young shooter while putting her own at risk,” Furniss said.

The post Rigby Middle School teacher awarded for heroism appeared first on Local News 8.