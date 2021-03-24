RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower announced Wednesday it is his personal mission to further educate the public on awareness and prevention of stalking.
“Stalking is a horrific crime,” he said in a Facebook post.
Chief Tower said the department has experienced stalking through working with victims but has never fully experienced the trauma that it can personally cause. Until now.
“Anyone can be a victim of stalking, even a police officer. Take it seriously. Stalking predates most violent acts of a personal nature.”
Chief Tower said he plans on disseminating information through Facebook and other outlets and will continue with community events like self-defense and awareness classes.
