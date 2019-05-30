Rigby Police Department asks for public’s help with marmot problem

RIGBY, Idaho ー The Rigby Police Department is asking for the public’s help solving the city’s marmot problem.

“A couple of weeks ago we had a few officers with special ammunition and training ‘work’ on the rock chuck problem we have got,” according to the Rigby Police Facebook page. “We cleaned our 64 of the little vermin, and probably barely made a dent. All were taken safely and humanely.”

Since then, the police department says they’ve spoken with the Rigby mayor about how to better solve the marmot issue. The solution, they said, will require help from the public.

“The police department will have a number of live traps that citizens can check out from the department and use to trap and then safely and humanely ‘dispose’ of the furry offenders,” the Rigby Police Department said on Facebook. “If you don’t have the means or desire to safely and humanely ‘dispose’ of them, an office can, when available, assist you in this endeavor.”

Taking such action, the department said, is necessary to protect the life and property of Rigby’s residents.

“For those who might have concerns about the department engaging in this activity, please know that when these animals reproduce and over populate with abandon, can carry diseases and cause massive amounts of property damage,” the department said. “This definitely falls within our duties to first, above all else, protect life and property.”

Anyone interested in checking out a trap should drop by the Rigby Police Department at 173 E. Main St. Suite #1, Rigby, Idaho.