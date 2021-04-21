RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby Police want you to have your morning coffee with them at the police department.

Police say the new community engagement program is meant to foster goodwill between the police department and local citizens. They also want to provide an event for you to meet and interact with them outside of a law enforcement incident.

Starting in May, the events will be on the second Tuesday of every month at 9:00 a.m. in the police department lobby. Social distancing and COVID-19 precautions will be used.

Coffee and cups will be supplied by the Rigby Maverik through a generous donation by the store.

