RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Police Department has new software that does more than just keep track of an officer’s body-cam video.

This new technology will help them fight crime with the help of neighbors.

The new Axon body cam comes with a software database that allows the public to send texts, take pictures and record suspicious criminal activity.

Officers will give this number to neighbors or people at a crime scene who can help them with investigating a crime.

“Just that you know let’s citizens know that we’re trying to keep up with technology we have this new technology and software and we’re ready to use it and yeah we’re excited for the possibilities of this stuff brings,” Chief Sam Tower said.

The Rigby Police Department started using the new program on February 1. They say it has already been beneficial with their investigations.

