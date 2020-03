Local Sports

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rigby defeated Lake City in the consolation bracket and are headed to the consolation championship game.

Britten Berrett led the charge with 18 points for Rigby. Bryce Uffens scored 15 points, with Keegan Thompson scoring 14.

Kolton Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points.

Rigby faces Meridian for the consolation championship Saturday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m.