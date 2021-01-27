Rexburg Police Department

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Jenessa Marie Stevens, 36, of Rigby was arraigned in Madison County District Court on January 25.

According to court records, she will face a jury trial beginning June 16 before District Judge Steven Boyce. The judge set aside 3 days to hear the trial.

Rexburg Police charged Stevens with the theft of over $126,000 from the Cedar Ridge Animal Hospital, where she worked as an employee.

According to police, Stevens used a computer to access or obtain money by fraudulent pretenses. She was also accused of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card over a 3-year time span.

She faces three felony charges of Grand Theft and 3 felony charges of computer crime.

