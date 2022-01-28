RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – An attic fire damaged a car wash in Ririe Friday morning.

Central Fire District Fire Chief Carl Anderson says flames could be seen coming from the roof at Ririe Car Wash and Storage when they were called at about 9 a.m.

The car wash happens to be next to the fire station. Once the volunteer firemen arrived, they were able to get on it quickly.

They believe the fire started above the mechanical room.

Most of the fire remained in the attic area.

It’s unknown how much damage was done. No one was injured.

The owner said they plan to repair and reopen.

