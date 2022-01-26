BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The aptitude of a couple local students has caught the attention of a U.S. Senator.

Jim Risch announced Birgham Young Univeristy-Idaho seniors Giorgia Baielli and Sarah Fitt have earned the internships offered by his office for this spring.

They will learn about policy-making at the federal level and get a front row seat to view our democracy in action.

Senator Risch says he is confident they will serve Idaho well.

“Senate internships provide Idaho’s rising leaders with firsthand experience in public policymaking and a front-row seat to view our democracy in action,” Risch said. “I’m glad to welcome this group of interns to Washington, and am confident they will serve Idaho well.”

Giorgia Baielli, daughter of April Westergard and Ettore Baielli, was raised in Eagle. A senior at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Giorgia is pursuing a degree in humanities. Throughout her internship, she looks forward to engaging in policy areas that relate to religious freedom and pro-life initiatives. Outside of the office, she can be found playing one of many instruments or rock climbing.

Sarah Fitt is the daughter of Laurie and Richard, grew up in Kingwood, Texas, and graduated from Dutch Town High School in Louisiana. A senior at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Sarah is pursuing a degree in public policy and administration. During her time in Washington, D.C., Sarah hopes to gain experience in legislative writing and Second Amendment policy. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, fishing, and baking.

