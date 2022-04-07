WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – Both Idaho senators voted against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) issued the following statement regarding his vote opposing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the United States Supreme Court:

“After careful deliberation, I cannot provide my consent to Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. I take seriously the advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate, and value judges who interpret the Constitution through originalism and do not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson’s past rulings as a lone-court judge demonstrate a commitment to make new law rather than interpret the Constitution as originally written. Additionally, her past pro-abortion and pro-labor union rulings make clear she will not decide cases before the Supreme Court in a conservative manner. As such, I cannot support the lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.”

Senator Mike Crapo issued this statement about his decision.

“I valued the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson to discuss her judicial philosophy. “After reviewing her record and taking careful consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, I have concluded I cannot vote to confirm her to a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court. I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written. “I have long said Justices nominated for a lifetime appointment should rule based on law and the original intent of the U.S. Constitution, not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson has failed to demonstrate a commitment to this constraint. “As with previous considerations of nominees to the Supreme Court, I take my responsibility of confirming Supreme Court justices very seriously, and took every opportunity to learn more about Judge Jackson. Her record simply does not reflect she would rule based on law and not legislate from the bench.”

The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday in a historic vote that paves the way for her to become the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in the nation.

The tally was 53-47, with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats to vote in favor.

The confirmation represents a significant victory for Democrats, which they can tout as bipartisan, and a way for the President to deliver on a campaign promise at a time when the US faces a number of challenges at home and abroad, including soaring inflation and the crisis in Ukraine. Democrats broke out into loud applause and cheers when the vote was gaveled.

The vote also marks a major milestone for the Supreme Court and the federal judiciary, although Jackson’s confirmation won’t change the ideological balance of the court.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman to serve as vice president, presided over the chamber during the historic vote in her capacity as president of the Senate.

Jackson will be sworn in after Justice Stephen Breyer retires sometime this summer.

Senate Democrats and the White House have continually highlighted the historic nature of the nomination.

Ahead of the final vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the moment a “joyous, momentous, groundbreaking day.”

Schumer went on to say, “In the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, never, never has a Black woman held the title of Justice. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first and I believe the first of more to come.”

Biden had said during his 2020 presidential campaign that he was committed to nominating a Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected.

At one point during her Senate confirmation hearings, Jackson became visibly emotional and could be seen wiping away tears as Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who is one of only three Black senators, talked about her path to the nomination and the obstacles she has had to overcome.

chool together,” Jackson told Booker after the senator asked what values her parents had impressed upon her. “They taught me hard work. They taught me perseverance. They taught me that anything is possible in this great country.”

The post Risch, Crapo oppose Jackson confirmation appeared first on Local News 8.