WASHINGTON DC (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Jim Risch met with members of the Idaho National Guard in Washington D.C. Monday.

The guard members were deployed last week for a short mission, billed as protection for local residents during demonstrations connected to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Risch said the 400 Guardsman remained unarmed and without body armor or riot gear while on duty.

“I am deeply proud of the Idaho National Guard. These men and women represent the very best of what our state has to offer, and their commitment to protecting lives and preserving peace during this difficult time is humbling,” said Risch. “I thank them for their service to our nation and pray for their continued safety.”

In a Twitter order Sunday, President Trump ordered National Guard troops from Idaho and other states to withdraw, “now that everything is under perfect control”.

