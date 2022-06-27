Risch Meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

SFRC

KYIV, Ukraine (KIFI) – US Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this weekend met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine.

“It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy this weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine. I’ve been in many war zones, but I’ve never been to one where I’ve seen people rebuilding as the war continues. The Ukrainian people are incredibly resilient, endlessly adaptable, and courageously willing to fight. We cannot let them down,” Risch said. “Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs, before it needs it. I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in Irpin and Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict. Ukraine must win this fight.”

In addition to meeting with President Zelenskyy, Risch walked around Kyiv, Irpin, and Hostomel to see and hear firsthand the atrocities and destruction that have been committed by Russia in Ukraine.

