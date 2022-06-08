SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Senator Jim Risch announced the selection of Cox’s Honey in Shelley as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2022.

Cox’s Honey will be recognized for its contribution to the Eastern Idaho community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Founded by Orville Cox in 1927, Cox’s Honey has received national recognition for the consistency and flavor of its raw, unfiltered clover and creamed honey. Using Orville’s original straining process, the Cox family prides themselves on preserving honey’s healthy pollens, enzymes, and vitamins in the million pounds of honey they package each year.

Cox’s Honey is well loved in the Shelley community where the business sponsors local athletics, supports Shelley High School, and actively participates in local events. This month, Cox’s Honey will open a new retail sales floor, allowing them to expand their product line and better serve their local customer base.

“I commend the Cox family for preserving a century old family tradition,” Risch said. “Your great work is a testament to the sweet treasures of Idaho’s agricultural industry.”

