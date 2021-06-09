BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced Rupe’s Burgers in Blackfoot as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2021.

Rupe’s Burgers will be recognized for its contribution to the Blackfoot community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

In 1962, Vaughn Rupe opened an A&W restaurant in downtown Blackfoot. After nearly two decades of success, Vaughn sold the restaurant in 1978. In 1987, Vaughn’s son Kevin repurchased the property and named the restaurant “Rupe’s Burgers.” Since then, the establishment has served American classics, becoming a Blackfoot mainstay. This month, Rupe’s Burgers will celebrate 34 years of business.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“Rupe’s Burgers has been a mainstay in the Blackfoot community since 1987,” Risch said. “For over three decades they have served individuals and families alike while making a positive impact on the community. Congratulations to the Rupe family and all the employees of Rupe’s Burgers on being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for June 2021. You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”

Each month, Senator Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional commitment to community.

The post Risch names Rupe’s Burgers in Blackfoot as Small Business of the Month appeared first on Local News 8.