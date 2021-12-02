WASHINGTON (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch announced Thursday the selection of Trails West in Preston as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021.

Trails West will be recognized for its contribution to the Preston community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Trails West is a horse, living quarter, and stock trailer manufacturer renowned for its world-class craftsmanship and innovative designs. Prior to its founding, owner Steve Reeder worked in the RV industry. Looking to raise a growing family, Steve moved to his hometown of Weston. After several years of working on his family’s farm, he saw an opportunity to revitalize a struggling local manufacturer. Armed with expertise in RV manufacturing and business acumen, Steve hired the former business’ laid-off employees and established Trails West in 1987.

As one of the first companies to recognize women as the largest demographic of horse trailer owners, Trails West has since become known nationwide for its consumer-friendly innovations and use of steel frames to deliver a long-lasting and reliable product to their customers. In addition to manufacturing trailers, Trails West has become a staple in the Preston community. The business currently employs 160 Idahoans and regularly contributes to local charitable causes.

“Trails West embodies the true spirit of small business in Idaho,” Risch said. “Through hard work and determination, Steve successfully started his own business and restored hundreds of good-paying jobs to his community. Congratulations to Trails West and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for December 2021. You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”

The post Risch names Trails West in Preston as the December Small Business of the Month appeared first on Local News 8.