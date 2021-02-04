WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) made the following statement after the Idaho National Guard released the names and identities of the three pilots killed in a helicopter crash in the Danskin Mountains just outside of Boise on Tuesday night:

“Vicki and I just learned the names of the brave Idaho National Guard soldiers killed in Tuesday night’s Black Hawk helicopter training exercise: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer. Our prayers are with their wives and children, friends and loved ones, and fellow soldiers in the Idaho National Guard as they grieve this tragic loss. Each of us owes a deep debt of gratitude to our Idaho Army National Guardsmen. Their service on behalf of Idaho and the nation is second to none, and we thank them for their countless sacrifices to keep us safe.”