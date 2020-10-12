Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Republican Senator Jim Risch plans a full day of re-election campaigning in Pocatello Tuesday.

His day will begin with a meeting with realtors at REMAX Realty at 812 E. Clark Street at 9:30 a.m.

At 11 a.m. Risch will meet with Bannock County Commissioners at the Courthouse, before speaking to the Gate City Rotary Club, beginning at Noon at the Clarion Inn.

At 1:30 p.m., Risch will formally present Greg Maag with a business leader award. Risch actually named Maag Drug one of his business leader award winners earlier.

Risch will meet with students, faculty and staff at Idaho State University’s College of Business (Room 506) beginning at 2:15 p.m. then to meet with veterans at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 North Johnson, at 3:30 p.m.

And, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Senator will participate in an open house at Bannock County Republican Headquarters in the 600 block of North 5th.