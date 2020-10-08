Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho National Laboratory will play a key role in some of the most important issues facing the world.

Senator Jim Risch told a Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) conference Thursday INL will continue to lead the world in nuclear energy development.

He said the Variable Test Reactor (VTR) program is on track to create some 900 jobs in eastern Idaho and that the Advanced Reactor and Small Modular Reactor projects will create many more.

Risch also said he believes the site’s role in cyber security could eventually out-perform the impact of its nuclear work. He cited development of Advanced Ceramic Fibers as one example.

Through it all, though, Risch said China would likely be the nation’s significant competitor on the world stage.