RZESZOW, Poland (KIFI) – US Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this weekend met with Idaho members of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Rzeszow, Poland while on a trip to Europe.

“It was an honor to meet with Idaho members of the 82 nd Airborne Division in Poland this weekend,” Risch said. “These soldiers are making the Gem State proud with their tireless work in support of NATO and our European allies. I am humbled by their commitment to serving the United States, and thank them for their sacrifice.”

Risch is currently on a trip to Europe where he is meeting with various foreign leaders regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In addition to meeting with the 82 nd Airborne Division in Rzeszow, Risch also met with Polish officials, including Polish Secretary of State Jakub Kumoch, and U.S. embassy officials in Warsaw.

