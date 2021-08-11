WASHINGTON (KIFI) – Senate Democrats passed a colossal $3.5 trillion budget resolution Wednesday without a single Republican vote.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) released the following statement upon final passage of the budget resolution:

“Democrats have laid out their vision for America: they want to transition the United States from a capitalist country to a socialist one. Today, they voted to turn their socialist rhetoric into reality. Despite soaring inflation and a surging federal deficit, the Democrats will raise taxes and spend Americans’ money to enact their $3.5 trillion far-left wish-list that puts millions more people on the federal dole. Big Government is not the answer to our problems. Abandoning the solid capitalist foundation that made the United States the strongest and most successful country in history for the false promises of socialist prosperity is an indefensible mistake.”