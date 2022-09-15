WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) welcomed four interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for fall 2022. During their time on Capitol Hill, interns will assist in the daily operations of the office while learning about the legislative process at the federal level.

“Senate internships provide Idaho’s young leaders with a firsthand opportunity to experience the federal policymaking process,” Risch said. “I have full confidence these individuals will learn plenty and serve Idaho well.”

Senator Risch’s Washington, D.C. Interns are as follows.

Keeley Cross is the daughter of Lisa Johnson and Steve Cross and is a graduate of Capital High School in Boise. Keeley is a sophomore studying political science and global studies at Boise State University. During her time in Washington, D.C. she hopes to gain valuable knowledge about natural resource and foreign relations policy and how Congress interacts with the Judiciary. In her free time, she enjoys hiking, camping, and playing soccer.

Audrie Earle, daughter of Alison and Brendan Earle, was raised in Meridian and attended Idaho Fine Arts Academy. A senior at the University of Dallas, Audrie is pursuing a degree in business. During her internship, she hopes to deepen her understanding of small business and fiscal policy and build professional relationships. Off the Hill, Audrie can be found at a workout class, hiking, or cooking.

Jake Espeland, son of Patrick and Diane Espeland, is a Coeur d’Alene native and attended Lake City High School. He is a senior at the University of Idaho, pursuing a degree in political science and international studies. This fall, Jake is interested in learning about congressional diplomacy efforts and national security policy. Outside the office, he enjoys golfing and computer gaming.

Kody Smoot is the son of Laura Lusty and Jason Smoot and hails from Pocatello. A graduate of Century High School, Kody will complete his Health Informatics and Information Management degree from Boise State University in December. This fall, he looks forward to engaging in policy areas relating to mining and forestry and expanding his knowledge of health care policy. Kody enjoys basketball, golf, camping, and cornhole.

